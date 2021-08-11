Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,145,980,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $340,557,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $334,284,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $87,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $59,556,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

