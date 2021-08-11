Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) to Sell

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

FREE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 212,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

