Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) to Hold

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Assure alerts:

Assure stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.95.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assure (ARHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.