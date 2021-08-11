Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Hold

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

SESN opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $661.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

