Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $460.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.50.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $567.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $570.83. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.