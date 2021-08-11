Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas Sells 12,758 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 12,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $218,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael C. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $248,283.47.

Zedge stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zedge during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 132.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 936.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 19.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

