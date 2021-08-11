Zelwin (ZLW) Market Cap Reaches $498.19 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $498.19 million and $500,968.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00015080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00867224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00108972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00154873 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,251,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

