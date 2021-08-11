Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0358 on Top Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $809,656.83 and approximately $9,299.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.88 or 0.00448658 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00121608 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.