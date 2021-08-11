ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and $1.73 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00904990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00112268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043240 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

