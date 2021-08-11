ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $228,037.51 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00852001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00158447 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

