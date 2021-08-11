ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:ZIM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. 29,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.69. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $2,388,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

