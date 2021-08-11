ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,580.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $32,580.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.22 or 0.99746790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00842530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

