Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.04 billion-$8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.