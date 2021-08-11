ZINC (ZINC) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $55,232.01 and $291.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00849865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00148882 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

