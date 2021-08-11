Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,669 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

In other news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $648,995. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.