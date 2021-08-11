ZooKeeper Price Up 34.3% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $92,850.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00161577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00148494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,816.88 or 0.99885364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00824593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 36,627,631 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.