ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $703 million-$707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.51 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,309,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,627. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.28.

In other news, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,373,888 shares of company stock worth $1,096,882,794. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

