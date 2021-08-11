Zoracles One Day Volume Reaches $62,342.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $248.69 or 0.00535248 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $62,342.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00150864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,341.17 or 0.99738035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00862549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

