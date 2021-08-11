Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ZTF traded up GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 459.75 ($6.01). 51,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a market capitalization of £223.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 461.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total value of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47).

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

