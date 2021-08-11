ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

ZTCOY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ZTCOY opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

