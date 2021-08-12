-$0.02 EPS Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,418. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $724.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

