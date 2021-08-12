-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Cameco posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cameco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,277,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $59,709,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. 55,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,394. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -435.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

