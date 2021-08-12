$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.03). SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SRAX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 784,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92. SRAX has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

