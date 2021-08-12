-$0.13 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 703,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

