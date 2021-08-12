$0.20 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,064. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

