$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:WRE remained flat at $$24.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

