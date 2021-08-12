$0.23 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 502,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,585. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $18,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

