$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

