$0.38 EPS Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. NetScout Systems also reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.06. 185,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

