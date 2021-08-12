-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.31.

ARPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.69.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

