$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.