$0.57 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

