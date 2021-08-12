$0.57 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.