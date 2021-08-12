$0.88 EPS Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Masco posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

