$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

