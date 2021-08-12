1,126 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

