11,961 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

PEG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. 68,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

