13,290 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $74.15. 851,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,166,316. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.