14,380 Shares in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

