$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post $145.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.34 million. Cree posted sales of $205.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $626.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $627.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $679.43 million, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $713.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cree.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.
Shares of CREE opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90.
About Cree
Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.