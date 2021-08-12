15,223 Shares in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

