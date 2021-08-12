16,133 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.40. 1,656,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

