1,825 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $99,330,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $72,965,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 754.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $275.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,115.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.42. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $197.08 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

