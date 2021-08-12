$19.81 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $19.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.72 million and the highest is $19.90 million. eGain reported sales of $19.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $77.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in eGain by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.08 million, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

