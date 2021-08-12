2,422 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,833. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

