261 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

