26,532 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 213.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.41. 2,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,021. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.