33,501 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 120,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,264. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

