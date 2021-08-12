34,587 Shares in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of MediciNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MediciNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 73,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediciNova by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MediciNova by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 142,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MediciNova by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MediciNova by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.43.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

