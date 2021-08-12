3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DDD. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. 63,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 79,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,716 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

