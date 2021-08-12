44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,303 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 46,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

